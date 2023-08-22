Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo’s A Good Day To Be A Dog to release one episode per week?

On August 22, MBC confirmed the broadcast of the awaited fantasy romance comedy drama A Good Day To Be A Dog with the main cast members Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo. They announced that the drama will be premiering in October and they will be releasing one episode per week.

A Good Day To Be A Dog starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, Lee Hyun Woo

A Good Day To Be A Dog’s production company said that they had finished their filming in April and are currently in post-production process. The drama follows a girl who is stuck with a generational curse and falls in love with her colleague who can be the reason she is freed from her curse. The drama shows Han Hae Na (Celebrity's Park Gyu Young), a lady who is cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), a man who has an irrational fear of dogs, in spite of the fact that he is the essential part of breaking her curse. Based on the Korean webtoon, this romance drama has had people energized for the main actors and their chemistry!

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young’s characters

Han Hae Na wants to be with someone but because of her curse, she has to hold herself back. The special part about the said curse is that after kissing the person for the first time, she turns into a dog at midnight for 6 hours. To break it, she has to kiss the same person again before midnight as a dog. She has always had a string of bad relationships since she cannot hold on to them after she asks them not to kiss her. It has changed her into a pessimist but one random day, she drunkenly kissed her colleague, Jin Seo Won and thus began their chaotic journey. Jin Seo Won, on the other hand, is a handsome teacher who has various fears and one of them is the fear of dogs. He grew fear after a traumatic experience in his childhood. After the kiss with Han Hae Na, he sees her in a new light and slowly begins falling in love with her and her chaotic personality!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook's Seven under plagiarism investigation after composer of Fin.K.L files complaint