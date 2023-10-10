Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young's A Good Day to Be a Dog: Premiere date, time, where to watch, cast, plot, more

A Good Day to Be a Dog is MBC’s upcoming romantic comedy that is based on a popular webtoon. It is a workplace drama that has a lot of hype around it due to its unconventional plot and stellar cast which includes Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young. The drama will be out soon, so check all the important details of where, when, how, and more here.

Release date, time and where to watch

A Good Day to Be a Dog will be premiering on October 11 at 9 pm KST which is 5:30 pm KST. The drama will be airing on MBC in South Korea. International viewers can enjoy the show on Viki. One episode per week would be released every Wednesday.

Cast and crew

The much-anticipated drama features Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young. The idol and actor, known for his work in projects like True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Island will be appearing as a Mathematics teacher in this series. Park Gyu Young has impressed us many times with her acting skills, especially in Sweet Home, Dali and the Cocky Prince, and Celebrity. The two main protagonists will be playing colleagues. Fans eagerly wait to see the chemistry between the two. Lee Hyun Woo, Yoon Hyun Soo, Ryo Abel, Cho Jin Se and Kim Min Seok will also be appearing in the drama.

Kim Dae Woong has directed the series. He has previously directed Start Up the Engine and has written scripts for various projects too. The webtoon is written and illustrated by Lee Hey while the script is written by Baek In Ah.

A Good Day to Be a Dog summary

The workplace romantic comedy will tell the story of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) whose family has a curse; they turn into a dog at night for six hours whenever they kiss someone. On the other hand, Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) has a fear of dogs because of a past trauma. One drunken night, Han Hae Na kisses Jin Seo Won mistakenly and their lives intertwine ever since.

