Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young's A Good Day to Be a Dog sees ratings soar with back-to-back episodes

MBC's A Good Day to Be a Dog experienced a surge in viewership last night, featuring consecutive episodes. The show, originally airing weekly, changed its schedule by airing back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, November 15th.

This change was prompted by the series facing episode cancellations twice, attributed to the broadcast of the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) postseason.

A Good Day to Be a Dog witnessed rise in ratings

Nielsen Korea reports that episode 5 of A Good Day to Be a Dog achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 1.7 percent, while episode 6 experienced an uptick with a 2.2 percent rating. The previous week, the show took a hiatus from airing due to the KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Korean Series Game 2 coverage. Consequently, the drama returned this week with consecutive episodes- 5 and 6.

Alongside A Good Day to Be a Dog, ENA’s Moon In The Day maintained a consistent viewership rating, securing an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent for episode 5, mirroring the performance of the preceding episode number 4th.

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog

Adapted from a Webtoon, A Good Day to Be a Dog unfolds as a fantasy romance drama, following the life of Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), a single high school teacher harboring a unique family secret. Generations of her family have been cursed due to an ancestor's mistake. The curse manifests when a family member kisses someone, causing them to transform into a dog at midnight for six hours. The transformation is reversible only when the person, in their dog form, kisses the same individual.

Han Hae Na, cautious about potential romantic relationships, urges her partners not to kiss her, often leading to strained relationships. One night, in a drunken moment, she accidentally kisses Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), a fellow teacher at the high school, despite their distant professional relationship. Panicking, Hae Na seeks Seo Won persistently for another kiss to break the curse. However, complications arise as Seo Won is someone who lives with a fear of dogs.

More about Moon In The Day

Starring actors Kim Young Dae, Pyo Ye Jin, On Joo Wan, Jung Woong In, and Lee Geung Young, Moon In The Day is adapted from a webtoon with the same title. The narrative revolves around a man trapped in time after being killed by his lover and a woman who has forgotten all her memories from her past life, undergoing a continuous and timeless existence.

