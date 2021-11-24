Cha Eun Woo to release OST 'Don't Cry, My Love' for web novel 'Under The Oak Tree' on THIS date

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo will be lending his voice for OST Part. 1 titled 'Don't Cry, My Love' of the popular web novel series, 'Under the Oak Tree'. Set for release on November 30 at 6 pm KST (2. 30 pm IST), Cha Eun Woo's upcoming solo OST single 'Don't Cry, My Love' is an emotional ballad, accompanied by a subtle piano at first, before building up to a full orchestra.

The OST will serve as a theme song for the ongoing web novel series 'Under the Oak Tree', available via Ridibooks. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo is currently gearing up to return to the small screen in his new OCN series 'Island'. 'Island' is a fantasy action drama that is a modern retelling of the legends and tales of the beautiful island of Jeju and stars Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo, and Sung Joon. The drama will be airing in the first half of 2022.

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo debuted as an actor with the MBC Every1 web series 'To Be Continued' and 'Sweet Revenge'. He made his K-drama debut with 'Hit The Top'. However, he gained mainstream success with 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty'. He then starred in the sageuk drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung' and rom-com drama 'True Beauty'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

