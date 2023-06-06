Cha Eun Woo remembers Moonbin before he leaves for overseas schedule; MJ, VIVIZ’s SinB visit new memorial

Recently, Cha Eun Woo visited the new memorial in Gyeonggi province with maknae Sanha, remembering Moonbin in their own way. One thing Moonbin loved a lot were dandelions which his members knew so whenever they want to think about him, they’d post the picture of the flowers which Jinjin did before and recently, Cha Eun Woo posted the photo of a dandelion on his IG story before he left for his overseas schedule. The fans also pointed out that Cha Eun Woo used to meet Moonbin before leaving for his schedule, which saddened them even more.

MJ and SinB:

Moonbin’s other close friends also visited the memorial. MJ wrote a new letter before leaving. He said, “Moonbin, I'm here again! I didn't see your face for two months and didn't hear your voice. I will try to make you smile just by looking at your face like before.” SinB also visited the place and posted a picture on her IG story, showing the beautiful scenery. SinB is known as one of the closest friends of Moonbin who grew up with him as they worked in the industry.

Moonbin:

Moonbin, brought into the world in 1998, showed up in TVXQ's 'Balloon' music video in 2006 and got attention as a 'little TVXQ'. He made a name for himself as the younger Kim Bum in the 2009 KBS2 drama Boys Over Flowers. A short time later, he made his debut in the music business with the six member group ASTRO, functioning as a main dancer and sub singer. Starting around 2020, he has proceeded with his activities by being part of the unit Moonbin and Sanha with his member Sanha. In January, they released their third mini album, INCENSE, and in March, they held their first solo concert, Diffusion, in Seoul, Manila, Bangkok, and other locations. and continued performances abroad. However, on April 19th, the deceased was discovered dead at his Gangnam, Seoul, residence. The entertainment industry was left in complete disbelief when he unexpectedly passed away at the tender age of 25.

