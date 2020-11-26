Cha Eun Woo says he expressed concern over his True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty characters seeming similar

ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo confessed in a recent interview that he felt his True Beauty and My ID is Gangnam Beauty characters can seem alike as they're both cold and reserved in nature but assured that their stories are different.

The excitement for True Beauty has reached an all-time peak as it's not only based on the popular webtoon of the same name but also includes an extremely talented cast comprising of Moon Ga-young, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo and Hwang In-yeob. Speaking of Eun-woo, the 23-year-old actor will be seen playing popular high school student Lee Su-ho, who has his own emotional wounds which he keeps hidden from society.

In a recent interview with Vogue Korea, Eun-woo recalled how he spoke to his ASTRO members Sanha and Moonbin, who are big fans of webtoons, and how they felt he would be perfect to play the role of Su-ho in True Beauty. A few weeks after their conversation, Eun-woo got an offer to be a part of the upcoming tvN drama. While Eun-woo admitted that he thought and talked about it a lot before taking on the drama, he also confirmed that it all started from his ASTRO bandmates talking about it.

Fans of Eun-woo might find some similarity between Su-ho and the actor's beloved My ID is Gangnam Beauty character Do Kyung-suk. Eun-woo was also of the same opinion in the beginning. "The two are alike in that both of them are cold and reserved, but if you look closer, their stories are different. I spoke with the director and writer about these concerns a lot," Eun-woo confessed, via Soompi.

"The director advised me to think about Su-ho’s backstory for 30 minutes before I fall asleep, and that was really helpful. We also focused on differentiating Kyung-suk and Su-ho through their outer appearances. I even learned jujutsu, and I’m preparing to become Su-ho the best I can," Eun-woo shared.

Moreover, Eun-woo pondered over the fact whether it would be possible to become Su-ho by leaving out Eun-woo and the same to substituting Su-ho with Eun-woo. Eun-woo thinks that if he's able to blend himself with his character together well, the viewers will be able to enjoy watching him without it feeling strange.

"Although I put it that way, I want to try a lot of other roles. There are a lot of people inside me that others don’t know about. I don’t know what kind of villain it’ll be, but I have an evil side to me for sure," Eun-woo quipped to Vogue Korea with a smile.

True Beauty premieres on December 9.

