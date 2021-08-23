Cha Eun Woo selected as the model for THIS perfume brand

DASHU Solution has disclosed their latest brand campaign in Vogue Korea’s September issue, and much to the fans’ delight, Cha Eun-Woo is the muse of their latest perfume range. In the launch, the brand has released three premium perfumes under the range ‘The Scent of Moment’, namely, ‘AQUA DIVE’, ‘BOTANIK LEAF’, and ‘SUNDAY COTTON’. Cha Eun Woo, of course, looks dashing beyond words as he models for the perfumes. The brand first teased his appearance three days ago with a teaser film which had snippets of the shoot.

Earlier today they released the first ad film on their official Instagram page, based on the first perfume - ‘AQUA DIVE’. In the video, Cha Eun Woo is seen exuding an extremely cool yet relaxed look with wet hair and a riveting gaze, casually relaxing in the pool. The perfume’s fragrance is described as a refreshing memory of a day spent on a Mediterranean island, aligning perfectly with the collection’s theme of ‘The Scent of Moment’.

Earlier today he also posted some behind the scenes snaps from the shoot of the premium perfume brand on his Instagram account.

Other than this recent brand endorsement, the ASTRO superstar was also chosen as the Global Brand Ambassador for Burberry earlier this year, as well as, the face of the popular Soju brand Mackiss’ latest rebranding campaign ‘Now We Are’. The fans are always kept up-to-date regarding these activities as he posts actively on his social media.

Cha Eun Woo just wrapped up the official promotional activities for ASTRO’s 8th mini album ‘SWITCH ON’, and is set to make his debut on the big screen with the film ‘Decibel’ later this year, alongside Kim Rae Won, Lee Jong Suk and Lee Sang Hee.

