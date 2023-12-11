Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Shin Hye Sun and more top K-drama actors' most searched list in December
Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook, Lim YoonA and Shin Hye Sun topped the December's K-drama actors' most searched list. Here are the full rankings.
Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang and Ji Chang Wook are top 3 most searched K-drama actors
Lim YooA, Shin Hye Sun and Park Bo Young take the 4th, 5th and 6th place
Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook, Lim YoonA and Shin Hye Sun were the top 5 actors on the list of December's K-drama actors' most searched. All actors on the list are appearing in currently airing dramas except from Lim YoonA. She was last seen in the romantic comedy King the Land earlier this year.
Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook and more top most searched actors' list for December 2023
Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook, Lim YoonA and Shin Hye Sun took the top spots in the top most searched actors' list for December 2023. Cha Eun Woo ranked first. He is currently appearing in the romantic comedy A Good Day to Be a Dog. The second spot was taken by Song Kang who's horror drama Sweet Home 2 released on Netflix on December 1. He is also starring in the ongoing drama My Demon. Kim Yoo Jung who is also starring in the fantasy romantic comedy ranked eighth. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun who took the lead in the the drama Welcome to Smadalri placed in the third and fifth spot respectively. Lim YoonA from King the Land ranked on the fourth place.
Leading ladies Park Bo Young, Bae Suzy and Park Eun Bin took the sixth, seventh and ninth spot respectively. All the actors featured in recently aired dramas which told the stories of strong women characters.
Top 30
- Cha Eun Woo
- Song Kang
- Ji Chang Wook
- Lim YoonA
- Shin Hye Sun
- Park Bo Young
- Bae Suzy
- Kim Yoo Jung
- Park Eun Bin
- Rowoon
- Lee Jun Ho
- Yoo Seung Ho
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Han Hyo Joo
- Nana
- Go Min Si
- Jung Yoo Min
- Sung Hoon
- Jo In Sung
- Kim Nam Gil
- Namgoong Min
- Go Yoon Jung
- Lee Joon Gi
- Park Gyu Young
- Nam Joo Hyuk
- Lee Se Young
- Lee Si Young
- Ong Seong Woo
- Kim So Hyun
- Bae In Hyuk
