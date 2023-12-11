Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Shin Hye Sun and more top K-drama actors' most searched list in December

Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook, Lim YoonA and Shin Hye Sun topped the December's K-drama actors' most searched list. Here are the full rankings.

  • Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang and Ji Chang Wook are top 3 most searched K-drama actors
  • Lim YooA, Shin Hye Sun and Park Bo Young take the 4th, 5th and 6th place

Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook, Lim YoonA and Shin Hye Sun were the top 5 actors on the list of December's K-drama actors' most searched. All actors on the list are appearing in currently airing dramas except from Lim YoonA. She was last seen in the romantic comedy King the Land earlier this year. 

Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook and more top most searched actors' list for December 2023 

Cha Eun Woo, Song Kang, Ji Chang Wook, Lim YoonA and Shin Hye Sun took the top spots in the top most searched actors' list for December 2023. Cha Eun Woo ranked first. He is currently appearing in the romantic comedy A Good Day to Be a Dog. The second spot was taken by Song Kang who's horror drama Sweet Home 2 released on Netflix on December 1. He is also starring in the ongoing drama My Demon. Kim Yoo Jung who is also starring in the fantasy romantic comedy ranked eighth. Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun who took the lead in the the drama Welcome to Smadalri placed in the third and fifth spot respectively. Lim YoonA from King the Land ranked on the fourth place. 

Leading ladies Park Bo Young, Bae Suzy and Park Eun Bin took the sixth, seventh and ninth spot respectively. All the actors featured in recently aired dramas which told the stories of strong women characters. 

Top 30 

  1. Cha Eun Woo 
  2. Song Kang
  3. Ji Chang Wook
  4. Lim YoonA
  5. Shin Hye Sun 
  6. Park Bo Young
  7. Bae Suzy
  8. Kim Yoo Jung 
  9. Park Eun Bin 
  10. Rowoon 
  11. Lee Jun Ho 
  12. Yoo Seung Ho 
  13. Ahn Hyo Seop 
  14. Han Hyo Joo
  15. Nana
  16. Go Min Si 
  17. Jung Yoo Min 
  18. Sung Hoon 
  19. Jo In Sung 
  20. Kim Nam Gil 
  21. Namgoong Min 
  22. Go Yoon Jung 
  23. Lee Joon Gi 
  24. Park Gyu Young
  25. Nam Joo Hyuk 
  26. Lee Se Young 
  27. Lee Si Young 
  28. Ong Seong Woo
  29. Kim So Hyun 
  30. Bae In Hyuk

Credits: MBC, SBS, JTBC
Entertainment TV Series
