Cha Eun Woo in talks for a role in the upcoming drama ‘Sweet and Sour Chicken’

One good news after the other! Arohas were already busy celebrating ASTRO’s superhit latest album ‘Switch On’ and now Cha Eun Woo might just star in another interesting drama! On August 26, the singer and actor’s agency Fantagio informed fans that Cha Eun Woo has been offered a role in director Lee Byung Hun’s upcoming drama ‘Sweet and Sour Chicken’(literal translation). However, nothing has been decided yet about the same.

The 12-episode-long series is based on a famous webtoon and is directed and written by Lee Byung Hun who is very well-known for his super-hit dramas ‘Melo Is My Nature’(or ‘Be Melodramatic’) and ‘Extreme Job’.

Cha Eun Woo entered the Korean entertainment industry back in 2015 as a singer in the boy group ‘ASTRO’ but today, he is famous not only for his amazing vocals but also for his impeccable acting skills and perfectly sculpted visuals.

The twenty-four-year-old singer, actor and model has time and again proven his acting skills by performing extremely well in many famous K-Dramas including ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and ‘True Beauty’. It is needless to say that fans are extremely happy about the possibility of Cha Eun Woo doing another incredible drama. However, the decision lies completely in his hands.

Cha Eun Woo has been doing great, not only as a singer and actor but also as a brand ambassador of many famous corporate giants. A month ago, Cha Eun Woo was selected as the global brand ambassador for the English fashion house ‘Burberry’. Most recently, the singer was declared as the model for DASHU Solutions’ latest perfume range.

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo selected as the model for THIS perfume brand

Are you excited for ‘Sweet and Sour Chicken’? Let us know in the comments below.