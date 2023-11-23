Cha Eun Woo’s A Good Day to Be a Dog and Kim Young Dae’s Moon in the Day see ratings boost; Report

Wednesday nights featured a primetime showdown between two hit Korean dramas vying for viewers. In one corner was romantic comedy A Good Day to Be a Dog, with popular young stars Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young. The competition was Moon in the Day, a fantasy melodrama led by seasoned actors Kim Young Dae and Pyo Ye Jin. Week after week, the ratings race kept fans guessing as the numbers flipped back and forth. One episode would see A Good Day to Be a Dog surge ahead thanks to a long-awaited couple moment. The next week, a dramatic plot twist on Moon in the Day would capture more eyes.

A fight for ratings between Wednesday dramas

Episode 7 of A Good Day to Be a Dog maintains its impact with a consistent average nationwide viewership of 2.2 percent. This consistent success enhances the narrative's attractiveness, resulting in a gripping tale that keeps the audience engaged from week to week. The unwavering audience support indicates a dedicated fan base immersed in the lives of the characters, eagerly anticipating the upcoming twists in this MBC production.

Meanwhile, with episode 7, Moon in the Day saw a significant increase in viewership, attaining an average rating of 1.5 percent. This tiny increase over the previous episode's 1.4 percent highlights the drama's ability to draw a growing following, continually increasing its viewership. The skilled storyline and character relationships clearly resonate with viewers, establishing the drama as a competitor in the difficult Wednesday evening time slot.

What would you watch, A Good Day to Be a Dog or Moon in the Day?

The delightful Wednesday night quandary between the loving appeal of A Good Day to Be a Dog and the mysterious fascination of Moon in the Day sparks lively debate among drama buffs. This ratings war not only reflects the quality of the storytelling, but also ignites conversations about viewer preferences and predictions for the next plotlines.

The fight for viewership is set to heat up as the dramas advance, with each episode potentially tipping the scales in favour of one series. Wednesday evenings provide a thrilling escape into the worlds produced by great production teams, whether you seek refuge in the humorous poignancy of A Good Day to Be a Dog or are captivated to the mysterious beauty of the Moon in the Day. Share your heartfelt drama and look forward to the twists in this ongoing Wednesday night saga!

