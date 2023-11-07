Cha Eun Woo’s A Good Day to Be a Dog skips airing this week; Find out WHY and episode 5 release date

MBC's A Good Day to Be a Dog will not air a new episode today. The show, featuring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo, was scheduled to broadcast its upcoming episode on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The delay is due to the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Korean Series Game 2.

A Good Day to Be a Dog gets new release date

On November 7, MBC announced that the scheduled broadcast of A Good Day to Be a Dog on November 8 would be canceled to make way for the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Korean Series Game 2. They mentioned that Episode 5 of A Good Day to Be a Dog will now air on November 15 (Wednesday) at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST, and requested the understanding of viewers for this schedule change.

Based on a webtoon by Lee Hey, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romance K-drama that follows the story of Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), a woman cursed to transform into a dog when she kisses a man. The only person who can break the curse is her colleague in school, math teacher Jin Seo Won (ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo), who is scarred by a fear of dogs due to a traumatic event he can no longer recall.

Recap of episode 4 of A Good Day to Be a Dog

Episode 4 of A Good Day to Be a Dog gave us a deeper insight into the lives of Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo’s characters. Earlier it was revealed that Jin Seo Won had always liked Han Hae In but in episode 4 both of them came much closer as Hae Na resolved to help Seo Won get over his fear of dogs.

Han Hae Na’s curse on the other hand took an unexpected turn where even after kissing Seo Won as a dong with the help of Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo), Han Yu Na (Ryu Abel) and Song Woo Taek (Choi Jin Se) Hae Na was unable to break the curse. The reason in a shocking manner was later revealed that for the curse to be broken a person has to be fully awake and conscious while kissing the dog form of the person with the curse.

The storyline delves further into the hidden mystery surrounding Lee Hyun Woo's character, Lee Bo Gyeom. He engages in a deep conversation with Han Hae Na, which triggers a flashback, revealing the past personalities of Hae Na and Seo Won, seemingly from the Joseon era. This adds to the secrecy behind his character and that he might know more than he is letting on.

