Cha Eun Woo’s agency speaks about shocking stabbing incident at MTV VMAs Japan 2023; Reassures of singer’s safety

Content Warning: The following article has mention of violence

Cha Eun Woo attended the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2023 along with various other artists. During the MTV VMAJ 2023, an incident involving a stabbing took place. Fortunately, none of the artists were harmed, but a member of the audience sustained a stab wound and was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

What happened at the awards show?

According to Japanese media, the stabbing occurrence transpired at 5:45 p.m. on November 23 at K-Arena Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, where the music awards ceremony had commenced at 2 p.m. Renowned artists, including Cha Eun Woo from South Korea, Japanese singer-actor Yamashita Tomohisa, Thailand’s Bright Vachirawit and Gulf Kanawut, K-pop group THE BOYZ, upcoming NCT NEW TEAM, NiziU, and more were in attendance.

As reported by local authorities, a woman in her 40s was stabbed in the abdomen by an assailant at the venue. The prompt response included dispatching four ambulances, and the police are actively investigating the assailant's whereabouts.

A female eyewitness in her 50s recounted, “While waiting in line for the artist's autograph session, police cars, and ambulances suddenly arrived. It's frightening that such an incident occurred.”

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo was present at the awards ceremony and was honored with the Global Icon Award.

Fantagio’s response regarding Cha Eun Woo’s safety

After learning about the incident, fans of Cha Eun Woo started showing concern about the artist and wanted to know how he was and whether he returned safely to South Korea or not. Knowing the situation, Fantagio, ASTRO’s agency made a statement regarding the A Good Day to Be a Dog actor. Fantagio stated, “We became aware of the situation after an article about the incident was published,” adding to the response they continued, “the stabbing incident happened after Cha Eun Woo returned home.”

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo is currently appearing in the Wednesday rom-com drama of MBC’s A A Good Day to Be a Dog.

