Cha Eun Woo’s brother Lee Dong Hwi makes public debut, designs AI program to save him from online hate

The Lee household is full of geniuses. Lee Dong Min, aka Cha Eun Woo, is a face genius, and his younger brother Lee Dong Hwi has been revealed as an AI genius. While the debate goes on about the use of artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, the younger generation is already coming up with ideas to put it to good use. The singer and actor’s donsaeng has worked to create a program that would help celebrities (including his own elder brother) tackle malicious comments on the internet.

Cha Eun Woo’s brother forays into the world of AI

Previously, it was believed that Lee Dong Hwi would also follow his older brother’s footsteps and enter the entertainment industry. Cha Eun Woo revealed how the younger one was a Producer/Director (PD) at a show he shot; however, he has now ventured into a completely different zone, taking on the challenge of AI programming. Recently, a new video on the YouTube channel Sebasi Talk was released titled, Korea AI Summit researcher in the spotlight | Cho Yong-min | AI expert, AI branding by Lee Dong Hwi.’ It introduced the researcher who was last seen on November 10 at AI Summit Seoul & Expo 2025, making headlines.

Lee Dong Hwi appeared in the clip, talking about how having been subjected to the world of trolling. “How can they communicate better with fans?” he wondered and joined Unbound Lab’s team, incorporating his media studies in China into his interests and protection for his family member, singer-actor Cha Eun Woo. “I have seen many celebrities suffer from online hate. Of course, we need to accept constructive feedback and grow, but with so much media out there, there are a lot of malicious comments that go too far,” he explained about his decision to work in the field of tracking data.

The young star doubled down on his resolve to create a system to protect those exposed to the media.

