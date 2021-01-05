Cha Eun Woo's Lee Su Ho or Hwang In Yeob's Han Seo Jun: Which True Beauty heartthrob is your ideal type? QUIZ

As True Beauty continues to win many hearts, the debate between Team Su-ho and Team Seo-jun has left fans majorly divided. Take our fun personality test below to find out which True Beauty hottie is your ideal type.

As we welcome 2021, True Beauty continues to leave many hearts mesmerised with its intriguing, youthful storyline and especially the talented cast which includes Moon Ga-young as Lim Ju-gyeong, ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo as Lee Su-ho and Hwang In-yeob as Han Seo-jun. For the unversed, the popular tvN drama is based on the webtoon of the same name and sees Ju-gyeong caught in a love triangle with the best-friends-turned-foes.

We're curious to know which True Beauty heartthrob between Lee Su-ho and Han Seo-jun is your ideal type. Take the fun personality test below to find out:

When it comes to Su-ho, he may seem like the cold, distant kind but actually has been riddled by guilt regarding his past actions. However, his behaviour towards Ju-gyeong shows us the true nature of the teenager, who is just a boy deprived of love. From his intellectual side to his possessive attitude, you can't help but grow attracted to Su-ho's brooding personality.

On the other hand, it's equally hard not to fall for the bad-boy charms of Han Seo-jun as the leather jacket wearing, bike riding stud is actually a softie at heart. Just like Su-ho, Seo-jun's genuine side comes out in spades, the more time he spends with Ju-gyeong. Hence, it's even more difficult for viewers to choose between Team Su-ho and Team Seo-jun.

