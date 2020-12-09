Cha Eunwoo is bad at relationships? 5 fun facts about ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo that every fan should know

Eunwoo's popularity is soaring and so is the interest in him as an individual. Here are 5 interesting facts about the idol/actor that you may not know!

Cha Eunwoo, whose real name is Lee Dong Min, is a South Korean idol, model and actor under Fantagio Entertainment. He’s a member of the boy group ASTRO and is all set to appear in the brand new K-Drama set to premiere today, ‘True Beauty’. Eunwoo is going to appear alongside his female lead Moon Ga Young and Hwang In Yeop. Fans often refer to Cha Eunwoo as ‘Face Genius’ owing to his otherworldly good looks. His face is also considered to have the best proportions possible!

Eunwoo debuted with ASTRO on February 23, 2016, with the mini-album Spring Up. He made his acting debut with a minor supporting role in the film My Brilliant Life. Right from the beginning of his career, he was appreciated for his skill and talent as well as for his tsundere type of personality. Tsundere is a term derived from Japanese anime and manga, referring to individuals who are tough and cold outside but are the softest sweethearts inside. In general, that is also the kind of character he usually plays in K-Dramas!

Here are 5 interesting facts about Cha Eunwoo that you should definitely know as a fan:

Eunwoo revealed that when he was in grade 4, he stayed for 6 months in the Philippines to study English in an elementary school in Tagaytay. At a fan-meeting, Eunwoo shared that growing up, his mother would often reprimand him so as to make sure that he wouldn’t become vain. She would also tell him that he wasn’t good looking to make him humble. When asked to choose one thing that Eunwoo is bad at, he chose relationships. His personality may appear chic and cold but he is very loyal. Eunwoo’s ideal type is a girl who is curious, wise and intelligent. If Eunwoo wasn’t an idol, he admitted that he wanted to be a doctor, a teacher or an anchor.

