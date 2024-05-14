Cha Hak Yeon in talks to join Seol In Ah and Jung Kyung Ho for legal drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

Cha Hak Yeon or VIXX’s N is reportedly in discussions to join a new drama alongside Jung Kyung Ho and Seol In Ah. According to a media report Cha Hak Yeon is considering a role in the upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin (literal title).

Penned by writer Kim Bo Tong, known for the acclaimed D.P. series, and directed by Yim Soon Rye, renowned for works like Little Forest and The Point Men, this drama promises to be an exciting project.

Cha Hak Yeon in talks to join Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

On May 14, media outlet Xportsnews revealed that Cha Hak Yeon is in discussions to take on a role in the upcoming drama Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin (literal title). In response, a representative from Cha Hak Yeon’s agency confirmed that he has indeed received an offer for a role in the drama and is currently reviewing it. It's reported that Cha Hak Yeon has been offered the character of Gyeon Woo, a former reporter turned YouTuber.

Cha Hak Yeon, known by his stage name N, made his debut in 2012 as a member of the popular South Korean boy band VIXX. Beyond his success in music, he has ventured into acting, showcasing his talent in various dramas such as Familiar Wife, Sassy Go Go, Bad and Crazy, Joseon Attorney, and Castaway Diva. In addition to his roles on screen, Cha Hak Yeon is also recognized as a versatile entertainer, serving as a presenter and radio host. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

More about Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin

Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin is an upcoming project penned by writer Kim Bo Tong and directed by Yim Soon Rye. The drama dives into the life of a labor attorney, exploring the complexities of workplace conflicts and relationships. Previously, Jung Kyung Ho was confirmed and is set to portray the titular role, with reports suggesting that Seol In Ah is considering the offer to play the female lead.

But recently, in April, discussions emerged about the project possibly getting scrapped. On April 5th, Jung Kyung Ho made an appearance on PD Na Young Seok’s YouTube channel, reuniting with his Hospital Playlist co-stars Jo Jung Suk, Kim Dae Myung, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Jeon Mi So.

The video showcased the stars engaging in heartfelt conversations while casually catching up over a table adorned with food and drinks. During one exchange, Jung Kyung Ho was asked about some of his projects. He shared "I collapsed. There were many cases when a particular project didn’t work out. I heard there are six or seven of them already.”

This snippet from the YouTube video sparked significant interest among fans eagerly awaiting the actor’s next drama, Labor Attorney Noh Moo Jin. Given that this is the only confirmed project for Jung Kyung Ho thus far, many netizens speculated whether his remarks hinted at his potential departure from the role and the K-drama being scrapped. However, with Cha Hak Yeon reportedly in discussions to take part in the series, it indicates that the K-drama is progressing in production, offering hope that viewers may soon enjoy it on their screens.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Girls' Generation's Sooyoung answers question on marriage with Jung Kyung Ho but fans are upset, here’s why