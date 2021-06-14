Cha Hak Yeon joins OCN’s thriller mystery drama Bad and Crazy alongside Lee Dong Wook

The new drama has a very intriguing plot and now a stellar cast. Read on to know more!

Cha Hak Yeon, also known by his stage name N, is set to join the cast of the upcoming drama Bad and Crazy. The OCN drama has already casted Lee Dong Wook, famous for ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed’ and ‘Goblin’, as the male lead. Cha Hak yeon will be playing the role of a police detective who works alongside Lee Dong Wook’s character as a colleague. The new thriller and suspense drama is about a police officer with multiple personalities trying to solve cases. The character is initially very materialistic but suddenly starts fighting corruption when a mysterious personality named ‘K’ awakens inside him. It is produced by Yoo Sun Dong and written by Kim Sae Bom, both of whom have previously worked together on the hit drama ‘Uncanny Counter’.

Cha Hak Yeon is a singer and an actor. He is a part of the boy group VIXX who are known to convey stories through their performances and concepts. His stage name is N while as an actor he goes by Cha Hak Yeon. He has acted in many television dramas such as ‘Children of Nobody’ and ‘Familiar Wife’ while also acting in web dramas ‘Tomorrow Boy’ and ‘What’s Up with These Kids?’. After finishing his military service in October 2020, he decided to leave Jellyfish Entertainment after the contract was over but continued to promote with VIXX. Hak Yeon then joined the entertainment agency 51K. Since then, he has starred in the ongoing series tvN’s ‘Mine’ where he plays Han Soo Hyuk in a supporting role. He has even taken part in ‘The Fair’ which is one of the short form dramas from tvN’s Drama Stage.

Let’s support Cha Hak Yeon in this exciting new series Bad and Crazy which will premiere sometime in the second half of 2021!

