Cha Seo Won and B1A4’s Gongchan transform into talented artists entranced by each other in new BL drama stills

'Unintentional Love Story' which will be released for the first time on TVing on March 17th, is a trust story about two men who fall in love for real in a relationship that started out as a lie. It is a heart-thumping romance drama. Expectations are already high for the meeting between Cha Seo Won and Gongchan, who have been evaluated as having a proven and fun original cartoon, the best production team, and the best chemistry of all time.

Among them, there is a lot of interest in actor Gongchan, who will lead the play as the main character. Gongchan has continued his work activities, including the web dramas 'Mokkoji Kitchen' and 'Dear My Name'. Gongchan, who has filled up his filmography step by step, captivates viewers with a completely different mood from his previous works through 'Unintentional Love Story'.

Ji Won Young, played by Gongchan in 'Unintentional Love Story', is an employee in the general affairs department of a conglomerate who must win the heart of the president's favorite artist, Yoon Tae Joon (played by Cha Seo Won), in order to be reinstated. Gongchan is expected to portray Ji Won Young, a character who has a bright personality and likes to help others, so there are always people around him. In this regard, on March 8, the production team of 'Unintentional Love Story' drew attention by unveiling still cuts of Gongchan, who completely transformed into Ji Won-young. Gongchan's clear and pure smile, which boasts a boyish visual, is especially eye-catching. Gongchan's deepened character expression also draws attention. It perfectly captures the character of Ji Won Young, who radiates cheerful and cheerful energy with just a few pictures.

The released photos contain the appearance of Cha Seo Won, who has melted into Yoon Tae Joon's daily life, including the appearance of holding ceramics in the workshop. In particular, Cha Seo Won's eyes, which are moist as if holding her deep thoughts, leave questions about where his eyes and mind are headed. In another photo, Cha Seo Won's warm eyes and smile suggest a thrilling romance and already make the viewer's heart beat.

