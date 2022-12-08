Cha Seo Won and B1A4’s Gongchan star in the poster for new BL drama Unintentional Love Story

Based on the popular cartoon of the same name by author Phoebe, 'Unintentional Love Story'. It is a heartbreaking trust recovery romance that depicts the story of two people who became true love in a relationship that started with lies. In June, along with the news of the production of the drama, the casting lineup of Cha Seo Won (playing Yoon Tae Joon) and Gongchan (playing Ji Won Young) was released, drawing a lot of attention.

In the midst of this, on December 8, the first content teaser poster for 'Unintentional Love Story' was revealed. The warm chemistry of Cha Seo Won and Gong Chan, the two main characters who will draw a special romance in the play, steals attention. In the released teaser poster, Cha Seo Won and Gong Chan are sitting facing each other with a spinning wheel between them, making eye contact. Cha Seo Won's tough-looking eye smile and Gong Chan's puppy-like cute smile are in contrast, making the audience more excited. At the same time, it arouses curiosity about why there is a spinning wheel between the two and stimulates curiosity about the story of 'unintentional love story'.

In this regard, the production team of 'Unintentional Love Story' said, "Cha Seo Won and Gong Chan in the drama are divided into characters with polar opposite feelings. Thanks to the excellent expressiveness and chemistry of the two people, it seems that the feeling of the original work was better preserved. I would like to ask for your interest and anticipation for ‘Unintentional Love Story’, where you can see everything from the two actors’ cartoonish visuals to heartwarming chemistry.” In addition, it was announced that they would open one teaser poster per week to respond to the interest of viewers waiting for the broadcast.