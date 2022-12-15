Cha Seo Won and Gongchan exchange tender looks in the poster of Korean BL drama Unintentional Love Story

The upcoming Korean BL drama ‘Unintentional Love Story’ has revealed a new poster starring Cha Seo Won and Gongchan . Both of them can be seen in the poster sharing a sweet moment as they stare at one another with affection. This poster feels a little different than the previous one because the characters appear to be getting closer to each other. Given how beautiful the leads seem in the scene, the poster is undoubtedly a visual treat.

The production team of the drama has also released a statement. They shared, “In the drama, the romance story of the two main characters is very special. Cha Deo Won and Gongchan, who boast visuals that seem to be straight out of a webtoon as well as heart-fluttering chemistry, was the perfect casting. Please show lots of interest in the charming romance ‘Unintentional Love Story’ depicted by the charming men.”

Upcoming Korean BL drama - ‘Unintentional Love Story’

‘Unintentional Love Story’ is based on the webtoon of the same name. It's a heart-pounding love story about two people who fall in love. Their relationship starts off as a lie, but it eventually becomes genuine. The key slogan of the story is ‘The beginning was intentional, but the relationship is unintentional’ as the characters begin to trust and learn more about one another.

The Cast

Cha Seo Won will play the role of Yoon Tae Joon, who is a brilliant ceramic artist who appears to have a bold exterior but is truly sensitive on the inside and has a lot of affection. B1A4’s Gongchan will be seen as Ji Won Young, who is an employee of the general affairs department of a large company who needs to win the heart of Yoon Tae Joon (Cha Seo Won), the chairman’s favourite artist, in order to return to work. Ji Won Young (Gongchan) has a cheerful personality and is constantly willing to serve others, making him well-liked by all. When he is about to lose his job, he accidentally runs across Yoon Tae Joon.