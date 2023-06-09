Cha Seo Won, B1A4’s Gongchan starrer Unintentional Love Story’s production confirms spin-off

Unintentional Love Story's spin-off was confirmed. The production company, number 3 Pictures, said, "We are expecting to begin shooting in the final part of this current year and release it right on time one year from now." It is a trust-recuperating heart-pounding emotional show around two men who fall in genuine love in a relationship that began as obviously false. In the second week of April, Unintentional Love Story ranked second in the topic of TV-OTT integration due to its popularity among viewers. Specifically, Unintentional Love Story was broadcast simultaneously on iQIYI, a global streaming service, and Rakuten, a Japanese OTT platform. It attracted a lot of interest in other countries and remained at number one. 1.

Cha Seo Won:

On the other hand, actor Cha Seo Won's appearance in the well-made BL drama Unintentional Love Story brought it a lot of popularity. Personally, they consider it a blessing, but some drama fans expressed strong opposition to the actor's actions that were inconsistent with the character's tendencies. Accordingly, Cha Seo Won admitted his sentiments on Instagram through a manually written letter. "I think you must have been surprised by the recent news," Cha Seo Won stated. The entertainers, staff, and fans who had a valuable relationship through Unintentional Love Story, the adoration for the fans, and the cheerful memories made during the shoot, I'm as thankful for all of this. It is still a priceless memory. I will always and consistently support my younger co-actors, or dongsaengs. Furthermore, I will give my all to show a decent image as an actor as I have done up to this point. Much thanks to you guys," he shared with BL fans.

Unintentional Love Story:

The fan meeting for the show Unintentional Love Story, went to by the fundamental entertainers Gongchan (Jiwon Young), Won Tae Min (Ko Ho Tae), and Dowoo (Kim Dong Hee), finished in extraordinary achievement. The Unintentional Love Story fan meeting on May 21 sold out of seats in one minute after tickets were released. In addition, Times Square in New York has been embossed by the fervent devotion of fans to Unintentional Love Story. A video showing Cha Seo Won (Yoon Tae Jun), Gongchan, Tae Min Won, and Dowoo was shown through the Times Square billboard.

ALSO READ: TWICE leader Jihyo confirms solo debut with charming teaser poster; Song titled KILLIN’ ME GOOD

Advertisement