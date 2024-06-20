Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Dae Myung and more confirmed to lead mystery thriller Pig Pen

Pig Pen is an upcoming webtoon-based K-drama which has been highly anticipated due to its exciting story. A Korea Odssey's Cha Seung Won, The Atypical Famili's Jang Ki Yong, Hierarchy's Roh Jeong Eui, Hospital Playlist's Kim Dae Myung and Troll Factory's Kim Dong Hwi have been confirmed as the cast of the drama. Pig Pen will be releasing on an OTT platform.

Pig Pen's cast confirmed

On June 20, it was confirmed that Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Dae Myung and Kim Dong Hwi will be headlining the upcoming drama Pig Pen. The thriller mystery will tell the story of a man who is stranded on a deserted island after a shipwreck. As he navigates the island, he comes across a mysterious family who live in an old-fashioned mansion. The webtoon was written by Kim Carnby and illustrated by Cheon Beom Sik.

More about Cha Seung Won, Jang Ki Yong, Roh Jung Eui, Kim Dae Myung and Kim Dong Hwi

Cha Seung Won is a well-known South Korean actor who has been in the industry since 1997. The actor is known for his roles in High Heel, Our Blues, The Korean Odyssey, and more.

Jang Ki Yong made his debut with the 2014 drama Big Wedding. He has appeared in hits like My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW, and Now We Are Breaking Up. He is currently starring in The Atypical Family.

Advertisement

Roh Jeong Eui debuted in 2011 with I Am a Dad. She has starred in hits like Dear M and Our Beloved Summer. She will be appearing in the lead role in the upcoming Netflix drama Hierarchy.

Kim Dae Myung is most well-known for his role in the hit drama Hospital Playlist. The actor debuted in 2012 with the film All Bark No Bite. He will be taking on the lead role in the 2025 drama The Art of Negotiation.

Kim Dong Hwi is a rising K-drama actor who debuted in 2014 with the film The Royal Tailor. He rose to fame with his roles in series like Missing: The Other Side Season 2 and films like Troll Factory.

ALSO READ: Ryu Jun Yeol and Shin Hyun get confirmed as leads for mystery thriller film Revelations by Train to Busan director