Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Ju Hyun experience puppy love in main poster for ‘493km For You’

KBS2 new Wednesday-Thursday drama '493km For You' will be broadcasted for the first time on Wednesday, April 20th. '493km For You' is a hot sports romance between a refreshing twenty-five, sports-oriented Park Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun) and an athletic professional Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop) in a badminton business team.

In the midst of this, the main poster for '493km For You' was released on March 10, drawing attention. The youth chemistry of Park Ju Hyun (Park Tae Yang) and Chae Jong Hyeop (Park Tae Joon), felt in the poster, raises expectations for the main broadcast of '493km For You'.

The main poster is set in the locker room used by badminton players. The players are busy moving each other. Among them, Park Ju Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, who sit side by side on a bench in the middle of the locker room, rob their eyes. Although they are sitting with their backs, if you look closely, the fingers of each other overlap, making the hearts of the viewers beat. The locker room full of other players feels like a world of their own.

The bright smiles that fill the faces of Park Joo Hyun that seems to have everything in the world shows the happiness that the two feel when they are together. The phrase 'our brightest and most intense moment' written on the poster seems to describe the two people's moment in the photo.

As such, the drama heralded a fresh, exciting, and delightful sports romance between the two youths with just the main poster. In the spring of 2022, the story of Park Ju Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop, who will come along with the warm spring breeze, is eagerly awaited. Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama '493km For You' is scheduled to premiere on April 20th.

