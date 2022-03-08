Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Ju Hyun work hard to become badminton players in 1st teaser for new sports drama

On March 8, KBS released the first teaser for the new sports romance drama called ‘493 km For You’ featuring Chae Jong Hyeop, Park Ju Hyun and more. The teaser begins with the two leads encouraging each other to do better at the sport that they both love- badminton. Chae Jong Hyeop and Park Ju Hyun try their level best to ace all their matches and their coaches as well as friends surround them as they inch closer to success. The episode will be out in April.

As such, the 3rd teaser video for '493 km For You' captures the fighting spirit of Eunice players including Park Joo Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop. Expectations are growing as to how the passion of badminton players, delivered vividly through this short video, will be captured in the main broadcast of '493 km For You', and what kind of fun and emotion it will provide.

‘493 km For You’ is a sports romance drama that depicts the passion and affection for badminton of a male and female protagonist who is a mixed doubles group with players from the badminton business team.

Park Tae Joon (Chae Jong Hyeop), who naturally wound up in the world of badminton because of his parents’ badminton equipment business. Although he had begun to see the sport as work, his passion for badminton was reignited due to a desire to impress a woman. Park Tae Yang (Park Ju Hyun) is a former aspiring Olympian who had to leave the badminton world for three years due to a bribing scandal.

