Chae Jong Hyeop confirmed to star alongside Kim So Hyun in the upcoming drama Is It A Coincidence?

Earlier, Kim So Hyun confirmed her appearance and Chae Jong Hyeop was in the limelight as the male lead, receiving explosive interest from drama fans. In addition, director Song Hyun Wook, who created trust with his name alone by directing the dramas 'The Golden Spoon', 'Lance', 'Undercover', and 'Another Miss Oh', takes charge of directing and adds to the anticipation.

About Kang Hoo Young:

Among them, Chae Jong Hyeop plays 'Kang Hoo Young', a financial planner at the US head office whose heart starts to beat again at his first love, whom he reunited with after 10 years.

Hoo Young's life was dull and boring, as it was easy to get the best results without doing his best with his beautiful appearance and natural brain. However, he returns to Korea after a long time after immigrating to the United States and gets entangled with his high school classmate Lee Hong Joo (played by Kim So Hyun) and regains long forgotten feelings.

About Chae Jong Hyeop:

Chae Jong Hyeop and Kim So Hyun, who plays Lee Hong Joo, unfold a dreamy romance that summons memories of 'first love', which was the most innocent and awkward because it was the first time. Curiosity is already soaring about what kind of acting transformation Chae Jong-hyeop, who has proven his brilliant growth as well as his colorful charm and acting skills through various works like TVING’s Original 'Come to the Witch's Restaurant', will show in 'Is it A Coincidence?' Following the news of his recent appearance in the ENA Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Unlock the Boss', attention is focused on his extraordinary move after confirming his casting for 'Is it a coincidence'.

Meanwhile, a new drama based on the popular Naver webtoon of the same name, 'Is It A Coincidence?', is set to begin filming next year with the goal of broadcasting in 2023 itself.

