Chae Soo Bin and SHINee’s Minho CONFIRMED as leads for upcoming slice of life drama ‘The Fabulous’

On November 18th, her agency said, "Chae Soo Bin has confirmed her appearance in the Netflix series 'The Fabulous'. We ask for a lot of anticipation and affection for Chae Soo Bin, who will show off a new look in the role of Pyo Ji Eun.”

'The Fabulous' is a hyper-realistic romance depicting the dreams, love, and friendship of young people who dedicate their lives to the fashion world. The fierce survival of young adults struggling to survive in the fashion world and the splendid and hot daily life of those who eat, work and love in the hip and hottest places in South Korea are expected to bring excitement and empathy.

Pyo Ji Eun, played by Chae Soo Bin in the play, is a person full of passion and positive energy as a manager of a luxury brand promotion agency. Ji Eun, who has liked pretty things since she was young, lives more fiercely and passionately than others in the fashion industry she has admired all her life. Also, she plans to continue a close relationship with Jiu Min (Choi Minho), going back and forth between being work colleagues and friends. It is expected that Chae Soo Bin's bold and lovely charm will create synergy with the character Pyo Ji Eun.

Chae Soo Bin has been well-received for her excellent character digestion in each of the works she appears in. In particular, in the Netflix movie 'Sweet and Sour', he delicately draws from romance to the difficult reality of youth, drawing strong sympathy from viewers. In the drama 'Yumi's Cells', Choi Minho made a strong impact with webtoons and high-synchronized visuals, and as he excelled in various genres such as challenging the suspense genre through Kakao TV's original 'Goosebumps'.

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho to return to script sessions, shoots & more? Agency responds

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast lineup? Let us know in the comments below.