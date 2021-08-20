The Chair Ep 1 Review: Sandra Oh creates magic amidst mayhem while Holland Taylor is simply delightful

The Chair

The Chair Cast: Sandra Oh, Holland Taylor, Jay Duplass

The Chair Creator: Amanda Peet

Streaming Platform: Netflix

The Chair Stars: 3/5

The opening sequence of The Chair pretty much sets the tone of the various hurdles amid "a dire crisis" coming our protagonist's way, that too, when she's at the sky-high precipice of her career. Walking through the prim hallways of Pembroke University, Dr. Kim Ji Yoon (Sandra Oh) enters her elaborately vintage cabin with reignited fervour, sees her nameplate as Chair of the English department, goes to sit in her chair and dramatically falls.

What's supposed to be a happy promotion kickstarts on a bumpy note as the first woman to chair Pembroke's dwindling department is met with several hurdles, you know, besides the blatant sexism and being an employee of colour, in concerning minority. From minimal student enrollment to old school professors who just refuse to get with the times, Ji Yoon has the added pressure of forcing a few professors into retirement. Let's not forget her complicated love life, coming in the form of widower Professor Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), who needs a constant wake up call to grow up amid his controversial teaching tactics. Ji Yoon's home life is pretty curvaceous as well, thanks to her adopted daughter Ju Ju (Everly Carganilla) and her evergrowing mindset, too grotesque for a young child.

(Note: This review is for the first episode only!) As expected out of Ms. Oh, Sandra truly adds magic amidst the mayhem in Ji Yoon's chaotic professional and personal life in The Chair. There's just no room for criticism when it comes to Sandra's witty performance which as crisp as her impeccable tailored suits and skirts. Holland Taylor as Professor Joan Hambling gives a no-holds-barred performance while Jay Duplass as Professor Bill Dobson perfectly balances between a grumpy middle-aged man and rebellious teacher.

We're also keyed in on the old vs new ideology in the world of academia as butting heads are Professor Elliot Rentz (Bob Balaban), who is staunch in his traditional teaching views, and Professor Yaz McKay (Nana Mensah), who believes a teacher needs to upgrade themselves in accordance with their students. David Morse as Dean Paul Larson has a short introduction in The Chair Ep 1 but seems like the biggest thorn in Yoon Ji's way of making an academic difference.

With literature as the storyline theme, expect recurring quotes by famous authors popping, to spice up the mundanest of conversations between Ji Yoon and the rest of the faculty. Writer, showrunner and executive producer, Amanda Peet, offers a lot in one semester, almost like a buffet of storylines.

While making many a statements, I hope it doesn't become a "too many cooks spoil a broth" situation because there's so much potential, simply by the inimitable Ms. Oh and cast alone. Atleast The Chair Ep 1 managed to pique my curiosity for not just Ji Yoon, but the other professors as well and that, I would say, is a good orientation to the remaining five half-hour episodes.

Nevertheless, I would watch Sandra Oh in pretty much anything, wouldn't you?!