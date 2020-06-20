  1. Home
Chaman Bahaar Twitter Review: Netizens hail Jitendra Kumar’s innocent love story; Laud actor for his stint

Twitterati are singing praises for Chaman Bahaar, they are in awe of Jitendra Kumar’s performance. Here’s what they have to say.
Jitendra Kuma is certainly one of the most talked about actors in the industry these days. After impressing the audience with his performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panchayat etc, this powerhouse of talent is back with another impressive web series – Chaman Bahaar. Helmed and written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, the web series was released today on OTT platform Netflix and looks like it has received a warm welcome from the audience as Chaman Bahaar is creating a lot of buzz on social media. In fact, the Twitterati took it to micro blogging site Twitter to share their reviews and have unanimously lauded the series and also sang praises for Jitendra Kumar for his performance.

Chaman Bahaar happens to be sweet and innocent one sided love story from a small town and also features Ritika Badiani in the lead. While the show has a lot to explore, its take on innocent first love has made the audience go gaga over it. And while Chaman Bahaar made its way to the OTT platform today, the netizens can’t stop praising Jitendra for a yet another mind-boggling sting and have called it a must-watch show.

Sharing thoughts on Twitter, a user wrote, “#ChamanBahaar watched this while scrolling through @NetflixIndia nd hd no idea dt it wud surprise me wid good story,screenplay and overall earnest performance by everyone's favourite Jeetu bhaiyya @Farjigulzar. Plz watch it dnt miss it.Good work by the ppl involved in dis project.”

On the other hand, another user tweeted, “I guess Jitu bhaia aka @Farjigulzar sir is in love with rural India the real India. Mesmerized by your performance sir @netflix @NetflixIndia @Farjigulzar #chamanbahar #ChamanBahaar #Netflix.”

Take a look at what netizens have to say about Chaman Bahaar:

