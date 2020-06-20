Chaman Bahaar Twitter Review: Netizens hail Jitendra Kumar’s innocent love story; Laud actor for his stint

Twitterati are singing praises for Chaman Bahaar, they are in awe of Jitendra Kumar’s performance. Here’s what they have to say.

Jitendra Kuma is certainly one of the most talked about actors in the industry these days. After impressing the audience with his performance in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Panchayat etc, this powerhouse of talent is back with another impressive web series – Chaman Bahaar. Helmed and written by Apurva Dhar Badgaiyan, the web series was released today on OTT platform Netflix and looks like it has received a warm welcome from the audience as Chaman Bahaar is creating a lot of buzz on social media. In fact, the Twitterati took it to micro blogging site Twitter to share their reviews and have unanimously lauded the series and also sang praises for Jitendra Kumar for his performance.

Chaman Bahaar happens to be sweet and innocent one sided love story from a small town and also features Ritika Badiani in the lead. While the show has a lot to explore, its take on innocent first love has made the audience go gaga over it. And while Chaman Bahaar made its way to the OTT platform today, the netizens can’t stop praising Jitendra for a yet another mind-boggling sting and have called it a must-watch show.

Sharing thoughts on Twitter, a user wrote, “#ChamanBahaar watched this while scrolling through @NetflixIndia nd hd no idea dt it wud surprise me wid good story,screenplay and overall earnest performance by everyone's favourite Jeetu bhaiyya @Farjigulzar. Plz watch it dnt miss it.Good work by the ppl involved in dis project.”

On the other hand, another user tweeted, “I guess Jitu bhaia aka @Farjigulzar sir is in love with rural India the real India. Mesmerized by your performance sir @netflix @NetflixIndia @Farjigulzar #chamanbahar #ChamanBahaar #Netflix.”

Also Read: Panchayat 2 to happen soon confirms Jitendra Kumar

Take a look at what netizens have to say about Chaman Bahaar:

#ChamanBahaar watched this while scrolling through @NetflixIndia nd hd no idea dt it wud surprise me wid good story,screenplay and overall earnest performance by everyone's favourite Jeetu bhaiyya @Farjigulzar .Plz watch it dnt miss it.Good work by the ppl involved in dis project — SwagpurKaChaudhary (@aagarwal198657) June 20, 2020

Chaman Bahaar is a must watch. A sweet and innocent story of love, culture and humour. #ChamanBahaar #JitendraKumar #RitikaBadiani — Aayushi Sinha (@AayushiSinha8) June 20, 2020

@Farjigulzar #chamanbahar awesome movie, sweetest and cutest story lots of love from chhatisgarh to all and happy father's day in advance to all the daddys who are present in chaman bahar I would like to suggest to everyone must watch this movie #ChamanBahaar #Netflix pic.twitter.com/fr5Xjs5v3d — Aastha Patwa (@Aasthapatwa) June 20, 2020

Watched #ChamanBahaar What a different and cute story..this is a masterpiece.. @Farjigulzar boss u r just amazing..what a great performance as one sided lover & "PANWADADI" @Badiani_rits @ritika_badiani u r incredible looking very cute..love uh.. pic.twitter.com/LwwfixW5h3 — Arun Singh (@MrArunSiingh) June 20, 2020

@Farjigulzar jittu bhai, loved the movie #ChamanBahaar . Isi sacchayi se kaam karte rahiye, you are a superstar. — LocalVocal (@WowsieChowsie) June 20, 2020

Well done @Farjigulzar

You are way better than so called bollywood actors.

Great work in #ChamanBahaar

Love you #jeetubhaiya — Laddu Gaur (@laddu5gaur) June 20, 2020

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×