Chandrika Dixit, Delhi’s viral vada pav girl and ex Bigg Boss OTT contestant, calls out husband for cheating: “Saboot Mere Paas Bhi Hai”

Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as Delhi’s 'vada pav girl' and a former Bigg Boss OTT contestant, has set social media abuzz after accusing her husband, Yugam Gera, of having an extramarital affair. The influencer and reality TV personality made the revelation through an emotional Instagram video, leaving fans and followers shocked.



Chandrika Dixit accuses husband of cheating



In the now-viral clip, Chandrika appeared visibly distressed as she spoke about the alleged betrayal. Sharing her pain, she said she never expected such a situation in her marriage. Chandrika captioned it as, “Saboot mere paas bhi hai” (I also have evidence), suggesting that she possesses proof to back her claims. Her candid disclosure struck a chord with fans, many of whom applauded her bravery for speaking openly about a deeply personal issue. Fans expressed shock over the allegations while urging Chandrika to stay strong and calling for clarity and accountability regarding Yugam Gera’s alleged actions.

Chandrika’s revelations have dominated conversations across social media, making the controversy one of the most talked-about celebrity incidents in recent weeks. Known for her viral fame as the “vada pav girl” and her reality TV stint on Bigg Boss OTT, Chandrika has always maintained a strong online presence.



No official response from her husband



As of now, Yugam Gera has not issued any official response addressing the allegations. There is also no confirmation of any legal action from either side. Fans and followers continue to monitor the situation closely, while Chandrika’s video remains a trending topic, sparking conversations about relationships, trust, and accountability in the public eye.

