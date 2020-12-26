Chanyeol, Kai or Sehun: Which EXO member would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Take this fun quiz and find out which EXO member would have a crush on you. Maybe in 2021, sparks will fly!

One of the most popular, best-selling, musically diverse, innovative and hard-working idol groups of K-Pop is undoubtedly EXO. Formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 when K-Pop was inches away from global glory, EXO is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the Hallyu wave to the doorstep of the world. EXO is made up of nine members Kai, Baekhyun, D.O, Chanyeol, Sehun, Chen, Suho, Lay and Xiumin.

Have you ever wondered which member of EXO would have a crush on you? Maybe you’ve thought about which EXO member you would be the most compatible with. You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which EXO member would have a crush on you. Maybe in 2021, sparks will fly!

Which EXO member would have a crush on you? Take this QUIZ to find out!

Which member of EXO did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

Share your comment ×