  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Chanyeol, Kai or Sehun: Which EXO member would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ

Take this fun quiz and find out which EXO member would have a crush on you. Maybe in 2021, sparks will fly!
22650 reads Mumbai
EXO is one of the biggest groups in K-Pop.Chanyeol, Kai or Sehun: Which EXO member would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One of the most popular, best-selling, musically diverse, innovative and hard-working idol groups of K-Pop is undoubtedly EXO. Formed by SM Entertainment in 2011 when K-Pop was inches away from global glory, EXO is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the Hallyu wave to the doorstep of the world. EXO is made up of nine members Kai, Baekhyun, D.O, Chanyeol, Sehun, Chen, Suho, Lay and Xiumin.

Have you ever wondered which member of EXO would have a crush on you? Maybe you’ve thought about which EXO member you would be the most compatible with. You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which EXO member would have a crush on you. Maybe in 2021, sparks will fly!

Which EXO member would have a crush on you? Take this QUIZ to find out!

ALSO READ: The BTS members you choose will reveal what your 2021 will be like. Take QUIZ

Which member of EXO did you get? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Youtube

You may like these
Taemin, Kai, Jimin: 100 Kpop idols select who the best dancers in the industry are; Who is at the top?
BTS' Spring Day to EXO's Monster: 10 Kpop songs to turn any non fan to a Kpop stan
Kai REVEALS what his fellow EXO members said about his debut single Mmmh: They all said it was cool
EXO's Chanyeol is accused of cheating on his ex girlfriend with over 10 girls; SM Entertainment RESPONDS
When soon to be enlisted Chen REVEALED that it was THIS EXO member he turns to the most
An ode to snow: BTS V’s Christmas special song Snow Flower meaning EXPLAINED
Anonymous 51 minutes ago

I am very happy and on cloud nine .It was my first time getting my bias in the first take .I got Chen .He is my ulmiate bias in Exo .I am also missing him a lot as he is serving in milittary . I am very happy for hima as he get married and has a daughter also , a perfect family . I want to ask all of you to keep supporting Chen even though he get married and has a child because we supported them for their talent . Love u Chen.

close