Chanyeol’s new teasers for Tomorrow, April Variety Show Brand Reputation and more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 4. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on.

Red Velvet Wendy’s teaser, IU’s inkigayo win, ‘Film Out’ by BTS topping iTunes across the globe and many other news items were the frontrunners for today. However, here are a few stories that you might have missed out on. Take a look.

April Variety Show Brand Reputation announced; You Quiz On The Block places second

According to The Korean Business Research Institute, in April’s Brand Reputation for variety shows, ‘Love Call Center’ topped the chart. The analysis was made on the basis of consumer participation, media coverage, community awareness, interaction and viewership indexes for the duration of March 4 to April 4. TV Chosun’s ‘Love Call Center’ scored the highest with brand reputation index 8,246,018. While ‘You Quiz on the Block’ increased 49.49 percent in April from March, to a brand reputation index of 6,694,070.

EXO’s Chanyeol reveals teaser posters for SM STATION’s ‘Tomorrow’

Chanyeol released two new concept teasers for his upcoming track Tomorrow, from his new SM Station project. It looks similar to the posters released before. In the new posters, he is also standing alone in the middle of the street with a comfy hoodie, and a melancholy look on his face. The song is scheduled to release on April 6, 6 PM KST. Check out the teasers below.

HIGHLIGHT’s Yoon Doo Joon offered a main role in upcoming drama

Actor Yoon Doo Joon, a member of the group HIGHLIGHT, is in talks and is positively reviewing an offer for the lead role of upcoming drama titled, 구필수는 없다 (Literal translation: There is no need). This will be the actor’s comeback to the small screen after three years, as his last project was ‘Radio Romance’ and ‘Let’s Eat 3’ in 2018. The actor’s agency, Around Us Entertainment also informed that the idol group HIGHLIGHT is prepping up for a comeback.

CRAVITY finishes third mini album promotions in style; releases an epilogue film for it

On April 4, the rookie boy group released a special epilogue film where the members in the film return to their alternate reality of the teasers from the previous films. It marked an end to the promotional activities of their album, ‘Season 3 - Hideout: Be Our Voice’. This third mini album was released on January 19 with the title track ‘My Turn’ and promotional B-side track ‘Mammoth’. Take a look at teh video below.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×