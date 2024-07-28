'Character is bit crazy, rough and wild': Park Min Young on her role in remake drama The Confidence Man at KCON LA

Park Min Young revealed details about the character she will be playing in her next project The Confidence Man. The series is a remake of a popular Japanese series by the same title. The actress attended the KCON LA 2024 on June 27 and held a fan meeting at the annual event. Here is what she had to say about the character.

Park Min Young reveals about her role in next project The Confidence Man

Park Min Young's fan meet was held at the KCON LA 2024 on day 2. During her interaction with the fans, the actress revealed that she will be playing a very different character in her next drama The Confidence Man. According to the actress, she will be playing a character who is a bit crazy, rough and wild".

Earlier it was confirmed that Park Min Young would be leading the upcoming series The Confidence Man which is a remake of the Japanese series with the same title. The drama tells the story of three fraudsters who come together and scam people with desires like mafia bosses and evil companies.

The project will be directed by Nam Ki Hoon, also known for projects like Destined with You, Oh My Baby, Big Bet, and Tunnel. Hong Seung Hyun, who also worked on Criminal Minds and Cheo Yong, will be penning the series.

More about Park Min Young

Park Min Young is a talented actress who made her debut in 2006 with the drama Unstoppable High Kick. In 2011, she made her debut on the big screen with the film The Cat. From captivating performances in romantic dramas to intense roles in thrillers, she has captivated audiences worldwide with their skill and charm. The actress is known for her roles in hits like Healer, What's Wrong With Secretary Kim, Her Private Life, and more.

She last appeared in the hit revenge series Marry My Husband which found global success. Park Min Young will be leading the upcoming drama Braveness of the Ming.

