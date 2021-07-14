Charismatic group ONF confirmed for early August comeback

WM Entertainment confirms ONF comeback. Read ahead to know more.

On the 14th, WM Entertainment, the agency of ONF (Hyojin, Etion, J-US, Wyatt, MK, U), said in a telephone conversation with Top Star News, "ONF is preparing an album with the aim of making a comeback in early August. There are no specific concepts or details." Earlier, SPOTV News exclusively reported that ONF is currently in the final stage of its album work, releasing a new album in early August.

ONF will return in about four months after its first full-length repackage album "City of ONF" released in April. Their fans, FUSE, are looking forward to their newest comeback and are sure that the concept will be just as unique as the last one.

ONF debuted in August 2017 with its mini first album "ON/OFF," and later released various famous songs such as "I Will Love You," "Sukhumvit Swimming," and "Beautiful Beautiful," drawing the attention of the public.They soon appeared on Mnet's "Road to Kingdom," which ended in June of 2020, drawing attention by showing various songs and stages, including "The We Must Love," "It's Raining" and "Everybody." Their off stage presence was also well loved by old and new FUSEs such as their reactions to other participants’ stages and just being very animative in general. They are a fairly new group but they have achieved a lot of love and admiration from many and are just on their way to the top. Their music is futuristic in nature with electronic synth sounds combined with their beautiful vocals and deep toned rap.

Recently, they released "Ugly Dance", which is a hip-hop themed dance track. Their MV was a sequel to the ‘Beautiful Beautiful’ MV and it was set in the future where robots and humans have to co-exist. The song was upbeat and groovy- perfect for a Saturday night dance playlist!

