Charli XCX surprises fans with audio preview of ‘Beg For You’ Remix featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon

On February 23, famous American pop singer Charli XCX took to Twitter to give a sneak peek into the remix version of ‘Beg For You’ featuring SEVENTEEN’s Vernon, Rina Swayama and producer A.G. Cook. The electric synth beats plus Vernon’s deep voice added to the preview, leaving us wanting more!

Charli XCX is an English singer and songwriter. Born in Cambridge and raised in Start Hill, Essex, she began posting songs on Myspace in 2008, which led to her discovery by a promoter who invited her to perform at warehouse raves. In 2010, she signed a recording contract with Asylum Records, releasing a series of singles and mixtapes throughout 2011 and 2012. In 2012, Charli XCX rose to prominence with the Icona Pop collaboration ‘I Love It’, which became an international success, reaching the top 10 in North America and Europe. She previously released the original track in Rina Swayama on January 27, 2022.

Vernon is an American rapper and songwriter under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the boy group SEVENTEEN under 'Hip-Hop Team'. He was born in New York but moved to Korea when he was 5 years old (as he's half Korean and half American). SEVENTEEN is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group consists of thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

SEVENTEEN is considered a ‘self-producing’ idol group, with the members being actively involved in the songwriting, choreographing, and other aspects of their music and performances. The group has often been labeled as ‘Performance Kings’, ‘Theater Kids of K-pop’, and ‘K-pop Performance Powerhouse’ by various domestic and international media outlets.

What do you think of the audio preview? Let us know in the comments below.