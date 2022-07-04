Charlie Puth confirms popular fan theory about collab song ‘Left and Right’ with BTS’ Jungkook? Find out

On June 24, Charlie Puth and BTS’ Jungkook released a collaborative song, titled ‘Left and Right’. The groovy number also had an immensely entertaining music video to go with it, that featured the two stars showing off their acting skills. The storyline followed Charlie Puth struggling as he attempted to get someone out of his head, even resorting as far as going to a doctor and seeking help for the same.

However, as the only other prominent figure in the music video was Jungkook, who even surprises Charlie Puth at one point in the video by appearing in the doctor’s office, viewers couldn’t help but wonder if the two characters were in a relationship in the music video.

The question seems to have finally been answered! Charlie Puth recently took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of the comment section under the music video, in which he highlighted a section talking about this theory. The section of the comment reads, “Since no one else is pictured besides the two, the assumption is that the two guys are occupying each other’s mind, which I think is great! I’m all for normalizing this.” Seeing this, fans took this as the singer pretty much confirming the theory by acknowledging it.

Check out Charlie Puth’s Instagram story, below:

‘Left and Right’ had previously been announced on June 17 IST, by way of Charlie Puth sharing a short skit, which showed him calling BTS’ Jungkook and asking him to sing a few lines, before revealing the final snippet. Prior to this announcement, the ‘Attention’ singer had been teasing the collaboration by dropping various hints.

Following the song’s June 24 release, ‘Left and Right’ shot right to the top of iTunes charts all over the world, and debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart.

