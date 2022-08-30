Charlie Puth finds his new K-pop obsession: NewJeans’ ‘Attention’

Charlie Puth is a known fan of Korean music and has shown his fondness for the music style in the past. Along with some controversial comments, he has also taken to appreciating the art of K-pop and the artists responsible for the creation. He visited South Korea in 2018 for the Genie Music Awards where he took to the stage for a collaborative performance with BTS and member Jungkook as they presented an impressive stage of songs ‘See You Again’, ‘We Don’t Talk Anymore’ and ‘Fake Love’.

Since then, Charlie Puth has collaborated for a song, ‘Left And Right’, with Jungkook, which was released on June 24 amidst a warm welcome and went on to break records, including scoring a No.22 on Billboard’s Hot100 chart.

NewJeans debuted on August 1 and within a month of them breaking out of their shells, the five-piece has garnered a lot of viral fame. Their 3 title tracks, 1 B-side track tactic has more than worked for the group as they continue to be famous even further. The songs ‘Hype Boy’, ‘Attention’, ‘Hurt’, and ‘Cookie’, making up their debut mini-album, are being loved by the audiences for their refreshing charms.

Well, it seems that another international fan has been added to NewJeans’ pocket. On August 29, Charlie Puth shared a video on his Instagram story where he could be seen listening to the K-pop rookies’ ‘Attention’. Their performance at the KBS ‘Music Bank’ just days after their debut was playing on YouTube, to which he added ‘fire’ emojis.

A collaboration someday? What do you think?

