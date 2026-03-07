Charlie Puth reveals why he and BTS hung out in LA despite not featuring on ARIRANG, ‘Love seeing the guys’

BTS will soon release their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. While the newly revealed tracklist has no apparent features, the guessing game has been on for far too long as to who may be joining hands with the group, and among the many names, Charlie Puth was one of the frontrunners, having been spotted with the boys during their studio visit in Los Angeles. But the singer has now revealed that he was only hanging out with them as they were in the same studio.

Charlie Puth reveals the truth behind his sighting with BTS during their time in LA

He was photographed playing with Jungkook and a fidget spinner, as well as riding a bike during their time in the US. Members J-Hope and V shared their moments with the singer on their respective Instagrams, and Charlie Puth’s participation in the ‘What’s Your Love Song’ promotional campaign by BTS only further raised speculations that he would participate in ARIRANG. However, after his name was starkly missing from the producer and composer list, fans wondered if he was there just to play with the Korean singers.

“Did they just brought (bring) him to the studio to entertain jeykeyyy (Jungkook)? Seriously (laughing emojis).” The See You Again singer and the youngest from the team have collaborated on Left and Right, and also performed together at the 2018 MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards (MGA), making them well acquainted with each other.

Replying to all questions about his presence during the recording of ARIRANG, he commented on a clip, “I was recording my album in the other room, I stopped by to say hello! Love seeing the guys.”

RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook live together at a fancy location in Los Angeles for a couple of months while working on new music. They are said to have hung out with well-known musicians, many of whom have now contributed to their upcoming album, as revealed via the tracklist.

BTS’ ARIRANG drops on March 20, 2026, led by the title track SWIM.

