Charlie Puth shuts down troll; Calls collab song ‘Left and Right’ with BTS’ Jungkook a ‘Team effort’

In June, BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth came together to release a single titled ‘Left and Right’. Over a month since its release, the song is still receiving immense love! According to Billboard’s latest update, the song ranked at number 47 on this week’s Hot 100 chart, marking its fifth week ranking.

However, under a tweet announcing the same, a troll tried to put down BTS’ youngest member, commenting “Puth carried”. Charlie Puth was quick to respond with his support and appreciation for everyone involved in the song and its success, writing “Team effort”, and effectively correcting the troll.

Following Charlie Puth’s response to the troll, fans of the two stars were impressed with the singer being vocal about his support for his fellow artist. Previously, through a video taking us behind the recording of ‘Left and Right’, BTS’ Jungkook too had been quick to share his compliments for Charlie Puth, revealing his first impressions about the song being “It was different. He’s really experimenting with his music.”

With Charlie Puth and Jungkook’s mutual respect, admiration and hard work, came the now hit collaborative song, ‘Left and Right’. Soon after the song’s release on June 24, ‘Left and Right’ rose to number 1 on the iTunes Top Songs chart in at least 93 different regions around the world, including the United States, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, France, and more, in less than 24 hours.

Further, the collaborative song also debuted straight at number 1 on the Worldwide iTunes chart. Less than three weeks later, the music video for ‘Left and Right’ also hit a new milestone, by crossing the 100 million views mark on YouTube in just over 18 days since its release.

