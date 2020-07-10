Charlize Theron conquers her fear of horse riding for a scene in The Old Guard; Says ‘It was therapeutic’

Charlize Theron recently opened up about how she finally conquered her lifelong fear of riding horses for a scene in The Old Guard. Read what she had to share about the same below.

Charlize Theron is known for her fierce performances in action-packed films, and her ability to perform the toughest of stunts on her own, but there was one skill that still held her back. Thanks to her upcoming movie, she aced that too. The actress stars in Netflix's new action film, The Old Guard, as an immortal mercenary who leads and trains a group of fellow warriors. It's a perfect role for Theron, who's played a series of invincible characters in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, The Fast and Furious franchise and more.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 44-year-old actress admitted that the movie made her confront the one fear she'd been avoiding: riding horses. The actress used to be an avid rider until she was bucked off a horse when she was 12 and was knocked unconscious. "For some reason, in this film, I decided to finally address that fear," she told the publication.

"It was the thing I definitely gave the most time to, even though there was very little of it in the movie. I'm really grateful that I got to have that experience because it was a good one for me to get over. I love horses. I want my children to be around horses. But I always had this fear when I was on them that something could go terribly wrong at any instant. So it was like a metaphor for my life in a weird way. It was therapeutic for me," Theron revealed.

According to Charlize’s stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, the actress’ most physical role was in 2017's Atomic Blonde, in which she played MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton. She trained for two to three hours a day in all kinds of martial arts for six weeks before filming even started. “The entire stunt team was very pleasantly surprised at her overall physical ability,” Sam previously told People. “She was extremely tough; she did 95 percent of all of her own fighting,” he added.

The Old Guard released today, i.e. July 10, 2020. Read our review of the badass feature film below:

