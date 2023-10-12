Chasing That Feeling: TXT unveils mystical universe in mesmerizing NEW teaser

TXT has unveiled a music video teaser for their forthcoming title track, Chasing That Feeling. The K-pop group released the teaser on Wednesday, October 11, to build anticipation among MOA (TXT fandom name) for the upcoming release of their album The Name Chapter: Freefall.

TXT releases teaser for Chasing That Feeling

TXT is gradually unraveling the concept for their comeback with the 3rd full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL. At midnight KST on October 12, the group delved deeper into their universe with the official teaser for Chasing that Feeling. The captivating video immerses fans into a mysterious supernatural event, featuring all five members-Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai. The anticipation for their upcoming release reaches new heights as the visual unfolds.

The teaser kicks off with Yeonjun, Soobin, HueningKai, Beomgyu, and Taehyun confronting each other in an underground tunnel, illuminated by flashes of colored light approaching each member. The scene transitions to Beomgyu who is captured attempting to start the car, eager to escape, as luminous green lights gradually encroach. The scene then shifts to Yeonjun catching a ride on the back of a yellow taxi, and Taehyun perched atop a traffic light in broad daylight. The group seamlessly transitions into intricate choreography as the lively pop track sets in. The teaser hints at a dynamic and upbeat song, reaching a peak as the group sings the title, culminating in a black screen that reveals the release date- Friday, Oct. 13.

Watch the magical teaser here-

More about The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

Chasing That Feeling serves as the successor to TXT’s latest single, Back for More (feat. Anitta). The K-pop group introduced the pre-release track with a captivating performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, followed by its official release less than a week later on Sept. 18.

HYBE's K-pop sensation, TXT, is set to drop their highly anticipated third studio album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, on October 13. The album explores themes of Reality, Melancholy, Clarity, and Gravity. The album boasts a diverse lineup of nine tracks, as revealed in the tracklist. The titles include Growing Pain, Chasing That Feeling, Back For More (TXT ver.),'Dreamer, Deep Down, Happily Ever After, 물수제비 (Skipping Stones), Blue Spring, and 'Do It Like That. Notably, Chasing That Feeling takes the spotlight as the title track for the upcoming release. Among the nine tracks, two have already made their debut – Do It Like That featuring Jonas Brothers and Back For More featuring Anitta. Situated as the second installment in TXT’s name series, The Name Chapter: Freefall follows the initial release, The Name Chapter: Temptation, which debuted in January. The EP marked a significant milestone for TOMORROW X TOGETHER, achieving their highest-charting album release to date. Debuting and peaking at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200, it spent a remarkable 19 weeks on the chart. The single from the project, Sugar Rush Ride, reached No. 44 on the Billboard Global 200. The upcoming album promises a compelling blend of TXT's signature style and diverse musical exploration.

