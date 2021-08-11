Check out 6 successful fan moments of the South Korean Olympic players

There seem to be a lot of K-pop fans among the hundreds of players from Olympics national teams of various countries and South Korea is no different. There were multiple sportspersons from the South Korean Olympic team who had their ‘successful fan’ moments during this year’s Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics. We have brought together a list for you to check out.

1. Archer An San

After revealing her love for the girl group MAMAMOO through her badge, Olympic Archer An San caught the eye of none other than the sweet leader of MAMAMOO, Solar. The singer posted a photo of An San and expressed her adoration for the Olympic Gold medalist. Further, WJSN’s Eunseo also shared her happiness over receiving a follow from the archer. Both these interactions seem to have had a big impact on An San as she reposted the stories on her Instagram account and went into fan mode.

2. Taekwondo athlete Lee Da Bin

A long time DANITY, Taekwondo athlete Lee Da Bin woke up to another surprise following her fantastic Silver Medal win. One of her favourite K-pop idols, Kang Daniel had shared an Instagram story congratulating Lee Da Bin on her first win. He also went on to personally comment on the athlete’s post much to her surprise.

3. Gymnast Yeo Seo Jeong

Yeo Seo Jeong won a bronze medal in the women’s vault becoming the first South Korean female gymnast to win at the Olympics. After her historic experience, Yeo Seo Jeong received a congratulatory message from a singer that is very close to her heart, soloist Park Ji Hoon. The former Wanna One member congratulated her while doing a live broadcast and the bronze medalist could not contain her excitement.

4. Table tennis player Shin Yubin

The youngest member of the South Korean table tennis squad Shin Yubin had previously revealed her BTS bias to be member V. She wished to receive words of support from the group. It came true when a fan posted about her on the fan communication platform Weverse and V himself replied by writing “Fighting!”

5. Volleyball team

There seem to be multiple BTS fans in the South Korean national Volleyball team who took part in the Olympics this year. Recently, player Kim Ji Su uploaded a story showing her chat with another player Bae Yoona. They were talking about how the BTS members gave a shout out to the team and especially Kim Yeon Koung during their recent online fan meeting. Kim Ji Su hoped the BTS members who seem to have watched their match together, had noticed her too.

6. Swimmer Hwang Sun Woo

We saved the best for the last as swimmer Hwang Sun Woo became a super successful fan after receiving support from not just one but two of his favourite K-pop idols. ITZY’s Yeji also showed her support ahead of the swimmer’s match at the Olympics. Further, BLACKPINK’s Jennie posted an Instagram story sending words of encouragement for the athlete to which he reposted it by saying how his ‘hands were shaking’.

BONUS: A big K-pop fan, and a self-certified ARMY, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka played BTS’ song ‘Dream Glow’ during her Olympics practice session and had previously revealed how she had a J-Hope fan account.

We are so happy for all these successful fans!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: India among the TOP countries tweeting about Kpop; BTS, NCT, BLACKPINK most tweeted about