Check out: BTS’ RM and V photographed in military attire for first time following enlistment
The first look of BTS’ RM and V in their military attire has wooed ARMYs and netizens alike. The duo enlisted together on 11th december. Read on for more.
-
RM and V enlisted for mandatory military services on December 11
-
BTS members Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on the following day
RM and V of BTS made their inaugural military appearance on December 11 at the Nonsan Army Training Center in Chungcheongnam-do. The gathering included Jimin and Jungkook, scheduled to enlist the following day on December 12, along with Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA, who are presently serving, marking a rare reunion of the entire group during their military service era.
RM and V’s first glimpse in their military attire
Following their farewells, the BTS members departed the base in their individual vehicles. Families of other soldiers who enlisted that day also exchanged goodbyes before heading home. The newly enlisted soldiers, including V and RM, completed the entry processing at the recruitment inspection station and then marched in formation to the training center, guided by drill instructors.
Despite the rain, V, clad in a military-issued poncho, marched determinedly. Even with a mask covering his face, V's determined expression was evident. RM, carrying a large bag and securing the hood of his poncho, walked in formation with his fellow enlistees toward the training center. This represents the initial documented sighting of both individuals as soldiers post-enlistment. Following the enlistment of Jimin and Jungkook on December 12th at a training center in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do, all members of BTS will have commenced their military service.
More about BTS
BTS made their debut in 2013 with 2 Cool 4 Skool and went on to release successful albums such as Dark & Wild and Wings. They gained global acclaim, receiving a Gold certification from the RIAA for Mic Drop and topping the Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear. Noteworthy achievements include four US number-one albums, the success of Dynamite on the Billboard charts, and recognition as South Korea's best-selling artist with over 30 million albums sold. BTS held sold-out concerts, earned the title of IFPI's Global Recording Artist of the Year, and made significant contributions beyond music.
Jin is anticipated to complete his military service and be discharged in June next year, with J-Hope following in October. SUGA is set to conclude his service and be discharged in June 2025. The expectation is that all members will have finished their military duties and returned to civilian life by June 2025.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more