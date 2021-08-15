Check out this chaotic interaction between TXT’s Huening Kai and sister Huening Bahiyyih

Siblings have the best relationship and K-pop is no different. A participant on the Mnet reality show ‘Girls Planet 999’, Huening Bahiyyih gave a sneak peek into her life as the younger sister of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Huening Kai. The second episode of the survival show aired on August 13 on the official YouTube channel of Mnet ‘Mnet K-POP’ where the interaction was shown.

A keen-eyed SUNMI noticed Huening Bahiyyih’s name and called it to be familiar, surprising the other people on the show. The participant let out a smile, knowing where this was going. On being asked if she was related to Huening Kai, she responded with a yes, much to the shock of everyone on the set, especially the participants who could not believe her elder brother was the 4th generation famous idol.

The video cut to a visual comparison of the two, proving just how alike they looked, captioned ‘Good DNAs’. When SUNMI further enquired if Huening Kai had given her any advice, a video call between the two siblings was shown. Huening Bahiyyih spoke about how she calls her brother often, asking questions on how to do well and receives his support in return.

The video call showed Huening Bahiyyih being curious about how to do better at facial expressions to use as her strength. A peculiar laugh emerging from him, Huening Kai told her how she was good at them. On being asked to say words of support, he replied with a quirky, “Hey! Do it right! Focus! You have to be good to survive.”

Huening Bahiyyih expressed how it might be difficult to be good and her brother came to the rescue by saying, “You’re good.” However, it did not end there as he added, “Well not better than me though” causing her to make a face in disbelief. Check out the cute interaction below.

We are looking forward to more fun anecdotes in the future.

What did you think of Huening Kai’s words of support? Let us know below.