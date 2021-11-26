Check out the FIRST LOOK of Wanna One’s reunion as member Kim Jaehwan shares a lovely selfie

Wannables, we can hear you cheering in happiness! It’s a win for all Wanna One fans who have been waiting for an update for the last almost 2 years, from the boys that entered their world in 2017 and have only added blissful moments since. 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards brought in the happy news to fans by announcing that a reunion was on the cards.

Following their last concert as Wanna One in January 2017, the project boy group members went their separate ways hoping that one day they will be brought together. Seems like the day has come as member Kim Jaehwan who has now established himself as a solo act, shared a selfie of the members. Fans also noted that the originally 11 member group was missing one person as youngest Lai Kuanlin was nowhere to be seen.

It was previously reported that the 2021 MAMA team has been unable to bring the Taiwanese singer on board for the reunion project. A special performance has been scheduled and judging from the picture, the 10 boys seem to be ready to shoot ahead with another powerful stage that is known to them.

NU’EST member Hwang Minhyun took the selfie while AB6IX’s Park Woojin and Lee Daehwi, CIX’s Bae Jinyoung along with soloists, Yoon Jisung, Ha Sungwoon, Ong Seongwu, Kim Jaehwan, Kang Daniel and Park Jihoon posed for the camera. Check below.

2021 MAMA is scheduled for December 11 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

