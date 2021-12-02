Check out Spotify’s yearly roundup of most streamed Kpop artists & songs feat. BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE & more

Here are the Top K-pop artists and Top K-pop songs from Spotify as the year comes to an end.

BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, Stray Kids and TOMORROW X TOGETHER grab the Top 5 spots on the Top K-pop Artists of 2021 list. This is followed by IU, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, EXO and Red Velvet completing the Top 10 most streamed artists. Notably, BLACKPINK holds the crown for the most loved K-pop girl group once again while members Rosé and Lisa also found themselves at No. 17 and No.19 respectively. The music site also revealed that BTS’ ‘Butter’ was listened to over 648 million times even after being released almost halfway through the year.

This brings us to the Top K-pop songs of 2021 list which shows the reign of ‘Butter’ followed by BTS’ own songs, ’Dynamite’, ‘Permission to Dance’ and ‘Life Goes On’ in succession. All these songs were released in the past year or so and have continued to wow fans all over the world. Following closely is BLACKPINK’s ‘How You Like That’ at No.5. The dominance of the 2 leading groups from the South Korean music industry is ever so evident as the next spots are occupied by BTS’ ‘Boy With Luv’ (featuring Halsey), BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s ‘On The Ground’, BTS’ ‘Film Out’, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ‘MONEY’ and finally BLACKPINK’s ‘Ice Cream’ (with Selena Gomez).

Honourable mentions: TWICE’s ‘I CAN”T STOP ME’ at No. 13 & ‘Alcohol-Free’ at No. 26, ITZY’s ‘In the morning’ at No. 22, Weeekly’s ‘After School’ at No. 23 and ENHYPEN’s ‘FEVER’ at No. 27.

