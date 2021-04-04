Cheer Up!, 7 First Kisses & more: 6 mini KDramas that you can binge in just one day

While we obsess over 20 to 35 episode dramas, there are times when we desire a short, fun watch too. So here are our top mini-KDrama recommendations! Read on to know.

If wishes were horses, we’d ride them to escape work and go watch some drama. But sadly, real life does weigh down on us and tries to keep us apart from our one true love. Since most of the best and popular dramas are around 16 hours a season, getting through them does get a bit difficult. As much as we love our mainstream shows, sometimes we do need some lighter stuff before jumping into another obsession.

In this article, we are listing down mini dramas, that are just as enjoyable as full length features. With an average duration of under 10 hours, you can watch these shows on your way to and from work and the small breaks during the day. For the ambitious ones out there, you can even finish an episode on the toilet. So bookmark this article, and make sure you go through these wonderful shows!

Nightmare Teacher – 2016

Starting the list with something suspenseful and supernatural to get the blood pumping. This show is about strange things happening around a peculiar teacher. When wishes start coming true and students begin disappearing, something mysterious is afoot. Follow President Kang Ye Rim (Kim So Hyun) and her friend (Lee Min Hyuk) as they try to solve this puzzle, before they disappear too. With 12 episodes of 15 minutes each, this show will make sure you use up your breaks proper.

Another Parting – 2014

Something different to break the monotony, this story is worth checking out. The plot revolves around a man Ahn Young Mo (Seo In Guk) and woman Seo Ha Na (Wang Ji Won). It shows how they meet each other towards the end of their lives, and how people shed their long built-up façade, defences in their final moments. Their innate values and how they go about their end changes your perception towards life. With just 5 episodes of 10 minutes each, it’s a short and sweet watch.

Individualist Ms. Ji Young - 2017

This is a light hearted show that we fully stan. An ‘individualist’, Ji Young (Min Hyo Rin) prefers staying by herself in her little cocoon, and tries to shun any kind of relationship that comes her way. When the bright and cheerful Byeok Soo (Gong Myun) makes an entrance, her life does a complete 180. As the story progresses, Ji Young realises that it might not be that bad after all. Since the show has a runtime of around 2 hours (2 episodes, 1 hour each), it’s an easy binge for beaks.

7 First Kisses - 2017

Now this show is an out and out romantic comedy. More of a general base rather than a strict and progressive storyline, it still gives good vibes. This drama is centred around a woman who has never been in a relationship, and makes a wish to a Goddess who appears on her 25th birthday. Then, she gets to spend time with 7 extremely charismatic and beautiful guys, any one of which can become her boyfriend. But her time with them progresses on till she can get the first kiss, at which point it changes to the next guy. With 8 episodes of 10 minutes each, this show is a sure recommendation.

Cheer up! (Sassy Go Go) – 2015

Being the longest drama in the series, 12 episodes of an hour each, it still deserves a mention on this list. Based on the classic competition theme, there are two teams battling it out for a dance competition at an elite boarding school. With one team being from a poorer background and having lower academic abilities, the other team is the crème de la crème of the school. The show is about how they work with each other, while rivalry and hilarity ensues, and the captains falling head over heels for each other! Definitely check this out if you have the time.

Love For A Thousand More – 2016

Finishing up strong, we have a winner over here. This show is built upon the cliché immortal being falling in love with humans. But clichés still exist for a reason. Here, an immortal woman has been working as a relationship counsellor for years, and has come to the conclusion that there won’t be any men for her. Well, that is until she meets a hip-hop gang leader, who also happens to be her neighbour. Since there are only 10 episodes, 20 minutes each, its easily bingeable. So go on out there and find out how the sparks fly!

Those were our snack-time, totally bingeworthy recommendations! Have you seen any of these? Let us know your views if you have seen these or drop some recommendations in the comments below!

