CHEER UP to Alcohol Free: 5 title songs by TWICE that will leave you happy & dancing

TWICE, named the ‘Nation’s Girl Group’, has become a household name, not just because of their stunning visuals but more because of their refreshing tracks that just keep getting better with every listen. We’re taking a look at some of the most happening lead tracks from the girl group that has become one with the word ‘vibrant’.



1. CHEER UP:

‘CHEER UP baby, CHEER UP baby’ the cheering squad came in with TWICE’s second EP ‘Page Two’. Baby faces of the girls of the group took over the world with a loud acceptance and colourful appearance.

2. Likey:

The dugun dugun dugun of ‘Likey’ is sure to get you up and dancing much like the rest of the K-pop industry. The high school girls vibe of the song, complete with filled blackboards and decorated lockers.

3. What is Love?:

With a surge in the liking for the song because of its dance challenge on Tiktok and Instagram Reels, we were once again taken back to 2018 when we first heard this song. Slumber parties and glow ups, we all drew a big question mark much like the girls of TWICE.

4. Feel Special:

TWICE makes us and everyone feel special with this song that showed us nine different worlds of the girls. The fantastic build up and the bouncy drop, what else do we need but a furry scarf to add to the feeling of the song that oozes with a revitalising aura.

5. Alcohol-Free:

Beach party and TWICE? Where do we sign up? ‘Alcohol-Free’ came to the world in need of a summery jam, doing that and much more. A song with a recipe book and a merry dance number entangled in it, we were hooked onto this one right from the go.

We know you’re going to ask why was ‘FANCY’ or ‘TT’ or the rest of them included and honestly, it was very tough to pick the top 5, but here we are, awaiting another banger from the JYP Entertainment group that will release its next album soon.

