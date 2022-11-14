Cheer Up: 5 reasons you should be watching the Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin starrer

Cast Han Ji Hyun plays Do Hae Yi who is a freshman at Yeonhee University and joins the cheerleading club after being offered money for it. She hails from a financially struggling family and considers money to be her top priority. Bae In Hyuk stars as Park Jung Woo, the President of Yeonhee University cheer team- Theia. He is very dedicated towards his club and harbors fear for the past ill-happenings inside it. His righteous nature prompts him to lock horns with other seniors. Kim Hyun Jin embodies Jin Sun Ho, a popular freshman at the college and one with a well-off family background. He gains interest in Do Hae Yi and follows her to the cheer team. Jang Gyu Ri plays Tae Cho Hee, the strong headed Vice President of the cheerleader club. As the next in line, she carries a no-nonsense attitude. Actor Lee Jung Joon acts as the bubbly know-it-all Ki Woon Chan who adds the fun to the party.

Cheer Up is an ongoing SBS drama that has unexpectedly become a hot topic within the online K-drama communities. A mixture of young love and suspense, the story has garnered interest from many, for its gripping turn of events. Here are the many reasons why you should be tuning in to the drama.

Storyline

As can be already guessed, Cheer Up is based on Yeonhee University’s cheerleading team which has a very bad reputation. It is infamous for dangerous happenings and three prophecies, two of which have seemingly come true. As the group teeters on the edge of disbandment, the latest set of freshmen take on the challenge to revive its honor.

The love triangle

Lively Do Hae Yi develops an interest in the captain of the team, the closed off but caring Park Jung Woo. With dating being banned within the club, she finds it difficult to keep her feelings inside. The honest Park Jung Woo wishes to stick by rules but finds himself wavering after getting his interest piqued in the new girl in the team. Jin Sun Ho moves on from one girl to the other in short spans however his fickle nature is soon tested as he meets the bubbly girl who makes him join a cheer team.

Suspense

The drama seems to be light-hearted at the first glance however a few scenes in, a past incident where a fellow cheerleader was injured, possibly-purposely, is unveiled. A similar threat surrounds Do Hae Yi who is now essentially targeted by a stalker who tries to get her killed, just to drive her off the club. Threats, actions or even boycott, do not work on the girl who finds herself getting addicted to the feeling of being on stage. With multiple suspects and the return of Lee Yu Min (Park Bo Yeon), who is Park Jung Woo’s first love and the earlier student who was bullied, the tension has risen for the Cheer Up squad.

Concept

While most shows tend to focus on sports or the broadcasting club or the band club in high school or college settings, Cheer Up allows fans to witness yet another setting through the cheerleading club which is often mistaken to be a girls-only event. Cheerleading during college festivals is a crucial part of the celebrations and it is indeed interesting to see it pan out over the course of the show.

Are you watching Cheer Up? Share your reviews of the drama with us below.