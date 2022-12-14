Cheer Up Last Impressions: 3 reasons how the Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk starrer came to a rightful end

SBS’ most recent K-drama ‘ Cheer Up ’ came to an end on Tuesday after premiering on October 3 and going on for 16 surprisingly complex episodes. We say surprisingly because at first look one must think that it will be a lighthearted journey about college students, their love lives, rejections and such, however, the drama actually managed to add some much-needed depth to keep it from being a cliche run-in. With the show’s end, brings us to a bright end to an unexpectedly good show and here are the reasons we recommend it to you.

‘Cheer Up’ is made up of a big ensemble full of interesting actors who each contribute to creating a mess that is college life. Han Ji Hyun, who is best known for her appearance in ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’, takes the rope as the lead character Do Hae Yi. A bright girl full of energy and a fighting spirit, she places utmost importance on money, having grown up in poor conditions. Picking up odd jobs and multiple part-time errands, she does her best in supporting her family and raising her younger brother who is in his final year of high school. She has a bad hand at love, struggling to keep her relationships going with the lack of time she can spare and insufficient funds for activities. However, she makes up for it with her passionate self, ready for all situations.

Cast

Bae In Hyuk, who has previously acted in K-dramas such as My Roommate Is a Gumiho and At a Distance, Spring Is Green manages to become the strict senior at the Yeonhee University, Captain of the Yeonhee University Cheerleader Club. He holds the cheer squad close to his heart and does everything to make his last year the most successful one, trying to restore the club’s honor. Kim Hyun Jin as Jin Sun Ho takes the third side of the triangle, the rich and unaware freshman who develops his life’s first crush on Do Hae Yi and is desperate to win her over. Jang Gyuri, who is a former fromis_9 member left her K-pop idol days behind her and grabbed the horns of her acting career by taking on the role of Tae Cho Hee, the vice-president of the cheer club. The big cast is made up of freshmen, seniors, teachers and more who bring rivalry and drama as well as the number to the show. The one thing it did go amiss was the expressions on some of the characters, especially actor Bae In Hyuk who seemed to be down for a good part of the show, only showing some positive energy towards the end.

Romance to suspense to crime

‘Cheer Up’ managed to introduce multiple genres into a single show with the help of constant new tropes and surprising revelations. At the start, even the introduction of suspense seemed unnatural, however, the show managed to build on it over the course of the episodes, allowing for character development. From focusing on the main characters trying their luck at love to the trivial worries that seem like an impossible mountain to cross during your first year in college, it panned over the beauty of the campus, finding like-minded people, the joy of enjoying something that does not bring you monetary gains and friendship. ‘Cheer Up’ introduced an ominous energy right from the start giving room for suspense to grow its roots right to the end. The three prophecies which set the foundation of the wrong happenings and bad incidents lining up right one after the other, the show had everyone curious for more. It was no true Korean crime thriller that would keep you on your toes but it dipped into the dark side enough to keep you hooked.

In the last couple of weeks, fear took an evil side as the culprit was revealed and the viewers had the opportunity to see him plan his course of action as well as impart the deserved hate, all the while rooting for the main cast. In the midst of this, the lead couple got together, offering some mental relief however Jin Sun Ho’s unbelievably ‘red flag’ actions including kissing a drunk girl and continuing to pursue her after knowing she was in a relationship soon made fans break out into a virtual battle. There was no silver lining to a character who was so above his head about himself and wouldn’t take no for an answer that any redemption arc towards the end did not work on us. The end turned into a crime drama with attempted kidnapping, attempted murder and more, but stuck to its ‘all’s well that end’s well’ even with the stuffing of multiple mishaps for Do Hae Yi’s character. While the show managed to pair most of its couples and end on a high note, it was Jin Sun Ho staying single right to the end that brought peace to our minds.

‘Cheer Up’ highlighted a different activity that is often ignored in K-dramaland and managed to display its good and bad, all on a pedestal.