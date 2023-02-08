Cheer Up star Bae In Hyuk to star alongside Lee Se Young in the upcoming historical drama? Find Out

Actor Bae In Hyuk and Lee Se Young will appear as the main characters in MBC's new drama 'The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract’. An official from a drama told a South Korean media outlet on February 8th, "Bae In Hyuk will play the lead role in 'The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract,' which is based on a webtoon of the same name, and will work with Lee Se Young."

'The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract' depicts the story of a Confucian girl from 19th century Joseon who transcends time and space and comes to the present. Lee Se Young (Park Yeon Woo), a virtuous woman who suddenly lost her husband on the first night of their wedding, reawakens in the 21st century and marries Kang Tae Ha, a celibate.

Bae In Hyuk plays the role of Kang Tae Ha in the drama. We wonder how his beliefs, a celibate, will change when he meets Lee Se Young, a strong woman. The chemistry between the two is warm just by looking at it. This is also an expected point. Bae In Hyuk, who has been active for a long time, followed last year's SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Why Her’, followed by the Monday-Tuesday drama 'Cheer Up' and tvN's weekend drama 'The Queen’s Umbrella'. It continues that momentum this year.

At the '2022 SBS Drama Awards', which aired live on the 31st, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin, and Ryeo Won won the New Actor Award in the male category. On this day, Bae In Hyuk said, "I'm really nervous. First of all, thank you for giving me this award. In fact, I thought I lived really busy and hard in 2022, but I am happy and honored to receive this award at the end of the year."

Bae In Hyuk continued, "While filming 'Cheer Up', the dog 'Choco' I raised for 13 years had to cross the rainbow bridge. When I heard the news while filming, I couldn't do anything. I think he would be happy to see his brother receive an award there," he said, referring to his dog.

ALSO READ: Love In Contract’s Park Min Young to join Lee Yi Kyung’s upcoming drama Please Marry My Husband? Find Out

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Are you excited to see them together? Let us know in the comments below.